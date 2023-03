Drew2u - This Night (Official Music Video) | Original Song

Hey!

I am Drew2u a Midwest independent artist with my very first music video!

The song is called “This Night” which is an original song.

I knew this was not going to be easy but I had no idea just how hard it actually was going to be!

I have a newfound respect for anyone creating videos.

Phew..

Now on to the next one right??

Please consider subscribing to my channel as I love making new friends!