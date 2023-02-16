World’s Largest Outdoor Ice Rink Closed Due to Lack of Ice

CNN reports that the National Capital Commission (NCC) in Ottawa, Canada, says there hasn't been enough "consecutive cold weather" this season to safely open the Rideau Canal Skateway.

Persistent above-normal seasonal temperatures and current ice conditions prevent us from opening the Rideau Canal Skateway this week, NCC spokesperson, via CNN.

The Skateway needs at least 30 centimeters, about a foot of ice, to be opened to the public.

But climate change has left Ottawa with one of its warmest winters on record, making the world's largest outdoor ice rink unsafe to skate on at this time.

Typically, the Skateway sees over a million visitors every year.

About 22,000 skaters show up daily.

The Skateway is part of the Rideau Canal, an UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Officials remain hopeful that the Skateway will be able to open at some point this year.

We remain hopeful that we’ll be able to welcome skaters to the Skateway this year.

We will reassess conditions at the end of the week, NCC spokesperson, via CNN