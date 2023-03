The all new Restore Freedom Plan: Why it’s better than the Royal Freedom Package?

Over 20 years ago, Freedom Law School developed the “Royal Freedom Package”.

In October 2021 we added the “7 Year $1,000,000 Guarantee” to the Royal Freedom Package.

Recently we changed the name to the “Restore Freedom Plan”, increased the guarantee from 7 years to “Lifetime” and from $1,000,000 to full coverage for any levied amounts, and made a big change to the pricing, which you can find out about here: https://www.freedomlawschool.org/step-6