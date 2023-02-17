Ireland looks to build on Oscar nomination success

Achill Island, on Ireland's Atlantic coast, is where much of 'The Banshees of Inisherin' was filmed, and now its inhabitants are hoping to capitalise on the film's success as it garners nine Oscar and 10 BAFTA nominations.

The remote but starkly beautiful location helped set the atmosphere of the critically-acclaimed film, and local businesses hope to see an increase in tourism.

Meanwhile, across the border, Northern Ireland has become a TV and film production hub, building on the success of hosting the TV series 'Game of Thrones'.

The province once known for political unrest is now just as likely to bring dragons and big-budget film-making to mind.