Jack Bauer vs John Quinn | 24 Season 7 Episode 14

Quinn followed Jack into a construction site and entered a trailer in search of Jack.

Quinn couldn't see him but unloaded his UMP40 inside the trailer.

He then heard a grumbling outside, and the entire trailer was flipped over by Jack, using a backhoe.

As Quinn busted a window and climbed out, he was attacked and had his weapon knocked away.

Both men launched a series of punches and blocks at each other when Quinn jumped off the trailer and went for his gun on the ground.

Jack pursued him, landing on the roof of Quinn's car and jumping onto him.