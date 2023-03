CPS: David Smith motivated by 'greed and hatred'

Nick Price, from the Crown Prosecution Service, says spy David Smith was motivated by a combination of two things, “greed and a hatred of our country”.

His comments come as David Ballantyne Smith, 58, who admitted passing secrets to Russia while working as a security guard at the British Embassy in Germany, has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 13 years and two months.

Report by Patelr.

