LEAFCHATZ Live: We do not believe in the 3 P’s

We do not believe in protests placards or petitions, We understand and respect that people doing these things are using them as a last resort or a way to Stand up for they’re right to express they’re belief systems or values however we can also see this has not historically worked Hence us at LEAFCHATZ Launching our social media Site based around Live streaming and research we believe actively seeking and sharing information in a professional manner will bring about Global legalisation and decriminalisation in a way that better suits the cannabis community as a whole #LEAFCHATZ #SSQ