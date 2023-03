20 Most Illegal Dog Breeds in the World

Imagine you are cheerfully walking home one day with your newly bought dog.

Imagine you meet a passerby, and he points out that you just got an illegal dog breed.

Now you are all regrets inside, wishing you had gone to a prestigious shop rather than going to that rundown pet store that has seen better days.

So for your future reference, here’s a list of top 20 banned dog breeds in the world.