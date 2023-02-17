Tesla Recalls 362,000 Vehicles Due to Self-Driving Software Issue

Tesla Recalls 362,000 Vehicles , Due to Self-Driving Software Issue.

CNET reports that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) made the announcement on Feb.

16.

According to the NHTSA, the Full Self-Driving beta software may cause some vehicles to "act unsafe around intersections.".

Affected vehicles include the 2016-2023 Model S and Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y.

Tesla will release a free over-the-air software update to remedy the problem in the coming weeks.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to say that the NHTSA's use of the word "recall" is "flat wrong" in this case.

CNET reports that in 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a criminal probe into Tesla which was focused on its Autopilot driver-assistance software.

The investigation came after reports of multiple crashes, including some that were fatal.

CNET reports that Tesla's Full Self-Driving software is intended to provide advanced driver aids but still requires a person to pay attention while it's engaged