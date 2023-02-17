A closer look at CCSD Police Department's use-of-force policy

KTNV has obtained the 8-page use-of-force document that is currently under review by CCSD police after a video of an officer taking a student to the ground sparked outrage in the community.
Justin Hinton reports.
KTNV has obtained the 8-page use-of-force document that is currently under review by CCSD police after a video of an officer taking a student to the ground sparked outrage in the community.
Justin Hinton reports.
A Bureau of Criminal Investigation review of shots fired by an Evendale officer found the use of force was within department..