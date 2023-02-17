22 AWESOME HACKS AND DIYs YOU SHOULD TRY

With summer just around the corner, you can take advantage of DIY and life hack projects to make your home, garden, and wardrobe all the more enjoyable.

From transforming a boring backyard into a stylish outdoor hangout spot with planters, to creating fashionable denim cut-offs in minutes (perfect for staycations!), these 22 awesome DIYs and hacks will help you upgrade your look without breaking the bank.

Make use of a sledgehammer and coarse paintbrush to give your furniture an antique finish or bundle up inexpensive colorful scarves for an edgy statement necklace – whatever suits your style.

Get creative and have fun with it!