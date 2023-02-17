Meet the Man Who Smoked 10-12 Cigars a Day and Lived to 112 Years Old

This is the story of Richard Overton, America's oldest cigar smoker who lived until 112 years old.

Despite smoking 10-12 cigars a day, Overton was known for his longevity and sharp mind.

Despite his daily cigar smoking habit, Overton was an active member of his community, a World War II veteran, and a beloved figure in his hometown of Austin, Texas.

His life and legacy inspires many to embrace their passions, enjoy the simple pleasures in life, and strive for longevity with good conscience and good company.