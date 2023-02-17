The Most Dangerous and Illegal Dog Breeds in the World

Dogs are a man’s best friend, but they weren’t always like this.

Some descendants of wolves never really got domesticated as well as others.

That’s why we ended up with breeds as sweet as the golden retrievers and ones as deadly as the Bully Kutta.

Many species are, in fact, banned in countries because of how aggressive they can get.

However, these animals are highly moldable, and much of their aggression depends on how they’re trained and cared for.

Perhaps one day, we can befriend most canine breeds!

Some of these breeds have only been bred for illegal reasons, such as the Tosa Inu, which is why they’re banned.

In contrast, others are just a crazy mix of genetics, making them incredibly unpredictable, such as the Wolfdog