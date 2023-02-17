PM: Munich trip an opportunity to continue support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says that he will use the Munich Security Conference as an "opportunity" to talk to allies about defeating Russian aggression.

When asked what he hopes to get out of the conference, the leader adds: “I want to make sure other countries follow our lead and continue to support Ukraine in the way that we are.

We want to make sure that Russia is defeated, and Saturday's conference gives me an opportunity to talk to others about that." Report by Patelr.

