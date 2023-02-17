Soros Endorses DeSantis??

George Soros appears to have said that he wants Ron DeSantis to receive the Republican nomination in 2024.

This is coming as other candidates are announcing their runs, including former President Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

George Soros is a left wing mega donor who have funneled tens of millions of dollars in left wing groups throughout the past.

It is unclear as to why Soros said this.

It is clear however, that he (like Biden) is readin directly from a prepared statement.

Perhaps Soros is saying this knowing that it would look bad for DeSantis among Republican voters in the upcoming 2024 GOP Presidential Primary.