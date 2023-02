Daryl Davis Joins Jesse! (#298)

On this week's episode of TheFallenState TV, host Jesse Lee Peterson is joined by Daryl Davis—He is a musician, author, activist, and "race relations expert" best known for convincing KKK members to leave the Klan!

He and Jesse discuss his experience with the KKK, what went wrong after the Civil Rights movement, BLM mess, racism, black anger, and much more!