NYFW Fall 2023: Naeem Khan Marks 20th Anniversary with Glamour and Glitz

Naeem Khan pulled out all the stops for the House of Khan, 20 years of Glamour collection of almost 50 looks at New York Fashion Week Fall 2023 on Tuesday.

The Indian American designer created a line more glitzy than ever, showcasing sparkling eveningwear with beading and feathers, and his signature fringe to highlight the best of his last two decades of designs.