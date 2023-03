NYFW Fall 2023: Melke Makes Runway Show Debut with Imaginative James and the Giant Peach Themed Collection

Melke designer, Emma Gage invited fashion-lovers to sink their teeth into her juiciest collection yet, a James and the Giant Peach -inspired collection called Peaches and Pests .

The runway show for the line, marked Melke's first at New York Fashion Week.

We chatted with Gage all about her funky new designs which include fun prints, quirky elements, and bizarre silhouettes such as a skirt with six arms.