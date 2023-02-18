What Scott Adams Doesn't Know

Rafi Farber is a silver investment analyst and like many who saw the Scott Adams video (Dilbert Cartoon creator and conservative commentator on Twitter) where Scott took the experimental mRNA injection in 2021 and constantly did mental gymnastics with studies and other things to justify why it was the right decision where many disagreed with him from the very beginning and it only took Scott 1.5 years later when it is now completely OBVIOUS that the CV19 did no good but only harm and unknown harms where Scott now admits that the "ANTI-VAXXERS" (Many pro-vaxxers were against this CV19 experimental "vaxxine" as well) were RIGHT but is convince the only reason why the ANTI-VAXXERS were right is solely due to being "LUCKY" or "PARANOID of the GOVERNMENT" (Like saying... The only reason you were right is due to LUCK and nothing else because I AM SMARTER THAN YOU).