Belgium (BEL) - 2022 Acrobatic Worlds, Baku (AZE) - Dynamic Qualification Mixed Pair

"Watch in awe as Belgium's dynamic mixed pair takes to the stage at the 2022 Acrobatic World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan!

These skilled athletes demonstrate incredible strength, balance, and grace as they perform a series of dynamic moves and gravity-defying lifts, all while showcasing their impressive synchronization and teamwork.