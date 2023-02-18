The Senator Was Indiscreet ... 1947 comedy film trailer

The Senator Was Indiscreet is a 1947 comedy film, the only movie directed by playwright, theatrical director/producer, humorist, and drama critic George S.

Kaufman.

Produced by Universal Pictures it starred William Powell as a dim-witted U.S. senator who decides to run for president, with Ella Raines as a reporter interested in the detailed diary he has kept about all the political misdeeds of his colleagues.

Powell won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor for his performances in this film and in Life with Father.