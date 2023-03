Madhya Pradesh: Kuno National Park welcomes 12 South African cheetahs | Oneindia News

Twelve cheetahs from South Africa arrived in Madhya Pradesh today i.e.

On 18th February, months after eight big cats had been ferried from Namibia.

The second batch of cheetahs landed at the air force station in Gwalior and were taken to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

#KunoNationalPark #Cheetahs #MadhyaPradesh