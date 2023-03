Linda Reynolds speaks WHY did the LNP not Sack Brittany Higgins?

Linda Reynolds FINALLY speaks.

She talks about how Brittany Higgins broke the Law and that she had never heard of that ever happening before.

So the million-dollar question is WHY WAS Brittany Higgins not sacked for this serious Security Breach?

When they sacked Bruce Lehrmann for the exact same offense.

Linda Reynolds is also a Feminist who insists that Domestic Violence is always male perpatrators and female victims.