FINALLY! The White House Comes Clean About This Tragedy

Vice president Kamal Harris says the invasion at the border is unacceptable.

People agreed until they realized she was talking about Ukrains border.

Trump is being subpoenaed by the proud boys regarding his role on January 6th.

The American people are losing faith in Biden and top democrats want him out and Joe Rogan goes off on Pete Buttigieg for the Ohio train explosion.

Please subscribe, like and share to show that you care.

Remember, Information is power.

#scottritter #unitedstates #nato #germany #leopardtank #abram #ukraine #russia #russiaukrainewar #biden #olafscholz #scholz #zelensky #putin