The house of medicine is corrupt - Dr Peter McCullough, MD

Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, is one of the few doctors in the world today who remains loyal to the scientific paradigm of objective observation of reproducible results.

And for his strict adherence to science, a now co-opted term trademarked by Big Pharma and bought govts and institutions around the world, Dr. McCullough is paying the price and discovering a lot more than he bargained for in the corrupt house that is medicine.