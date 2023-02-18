#85: Pig With A Bow Tie? Pig With A Peen? | Til Death Podcast | 2.18.23

A completely random stream for y’all today.

We talk about the weird circumstances with Panda Express trademarking the word “Panda” in reference to any restaurants.

We also talk about an 11 year old that drew a pig with a bow tie but didn’t realize that the bow tie closely resembled a phallic object.

We look at some interesting internet confessions, and we discuss the certain fitness influencer that tried to shame a dude for glancing at her in the gym and then she got roasted online for trying to MeToo the guy.