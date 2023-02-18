🚨#Warning: Marianne Williamson is preparing a 2024 run

What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me?
It's such a bizarre world.
I understand why people on the Right call them 'Godless.' I didn't think the Left was as mean as the Right.
They are!
Award-winning author turned 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson plans to run for president again in 2024, she confirmed..