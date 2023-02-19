Gays Against Groomers Director of Communications Judith Rose

I spoke out at a school board in the Liberty 25 district of Buckeye AZ to help parents with their disapproval of an elderly trans school board member.

Parents have repeatedly expressed concerns with this school board member sharing a bathroom with their daughters and confusing their kids.

I think this school board member should have retired before transitioning, instead of influencing elementary age children.

I’m not anti trans, but anyone who doesn’t understand where I’m coming from is likely just anti woman.