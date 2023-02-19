I Should Have Seen This Coming...

I Should Have Seen This Coming...Unknown quantities of dirt, rocks, and sand do not make for a great turning experience, and I certainly learned a few things the hard way with this one.

For starters, the manufacturer of the casting resin, @superclearepoxy advised me to expect resin chipout when turning at high speeds, so I have grown accustomed to intense, hand-scarring resin shrapnel for the first rough shaping passes.

(Hence, this was also my first time using gloves while turning.) In the past, I have had problems with carbide bits loosening, but I had never before had a carbide cutter break.

So, my initial assumption was that I had hit a rock or a piece of metal, but nope, it was just super hard SuperClear epoxy.