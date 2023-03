Barcelona - Arsenal | 2005-06 Şampiyonlar Ligi Final Eşleşmesi | KLASİKLER 68. BÖLÜM

Arsenal is a professional football club based in London, England.

The club was founded in 1886 and has a long and successful history, having won numerous domestic and international titles, including 13 league titles, 14 FA Cups, and one European Cup Winners' Cup.