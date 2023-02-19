Charlie Chaplin - A Dog's Life - Hand Scene ("Puppet" Gag)

The famous hand puppet scene from Charlie Chaplin's 1918 silent film 'A Dog's Life' is perhaps one of the most iconic gags in early cinema.

It was inspired by a similar gag that appeared in Mack Sennett’s 1914 comedy ‘Tillie’s Punctured Romance’, starring Charlie Chaplin, Mabel Normand and Marie Dressler.

In it, Chaplin enacts a vaudeville style dog act while manipulating two thin gloves on his hands as puppets - an obvious reference to the pup's his character had just adopted.

This bit of physical comedy captivated audiences and became a beloved hallmark of Chaplin’s long-lasting career!