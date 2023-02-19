Charlie Chaplin - A Dog's Life - Hand Scene ("Puppet" Gag)
The famous hand puppet scene from Charlie Chaplin&apos;s 1918 silent film &apos;A Dog&apos;s Life&apos; is perhaps one of the most iconic gags in early cinema.

It was inspired by a similar gag that appeared in Mack Sennett’s 1914 comedy ‘Tillie’s Punctured Romance’, starring Charlie Chaplin, Mabel Normand and Marie Dressler.

In it, Chaplin enacts a vaudeville style dog act while manipulating two thin gloves on his hands as puppets - an obvious reference to the pup&apos;s his character had just adopted.

This bit of physical comedy captivated audiences and became a beloved hallmark of Chaplin’s long-lasting career!