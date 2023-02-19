Overruled Episode 11 - Brown's Chicken & Murder

On January 8, 1993, seven people were shot and killed at the Brown's Chicken & Pasta at 168 West Northwest Highway in Palatine, IL.

This was known as the Brown's Chicken Massacre.

This case went unsolved for 9 years and was a topic of conversation for myself and group of friends in my late teens and early 20's.

Someone had always heard something or had some story about having some inside information about what happened on that gruesome night and two within my group were even questioned in relation to this horrific crime.

Now that this crime has been solved , I now know that my friends back then were all full of crap.