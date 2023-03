"Paul Goes to Rome" - Part II - Acts 27:27-44 ESV - 02/19/23 - Georgetown Grace Church

Join us we return to the Apostle Paul as he has been seriously blown off course while on his way to Rome.

In this message, we simply go through the account of this journey as described in Acts 27.

And in doing so, we find the power of God’s decrees to validate himself and his messengers.