North Korea fires ICBM as warning to US, Seoul

Images released from the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 19th show the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile Saturday, which it said demonstrated North Korea's capacity to carry out a "fatal nuclear counterattack".

Pyongyang warned last week of an "unprecedentedly" strong response to Seoul and Washington's upcoming joint drills, which it describes as preparations for war and blames for the deteriorating security situation on the Korean peninsula.