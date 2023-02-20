15 Dogs Mercilessly Attacked And Ki.lled By Leopards,Tigers.....

The recent news of fifteen dogs being mercilessly attacked and killed by leopards in Tamil Nadu is an outrage.

This incident is not only disturbing but a tragic reminder of the violence animals are subjected to at the hands of humans.

Not only do we harvest the land for our own gain, disregarding wildlife habitats and their resources, but we also fail to provide adequate safety nets for these animals who have been pushed out of their homes and forced onto pathways unsuitable for them.

This tragedy serves as a stark reminder that humans must take on more responsibility for protecting animals from human-induced dangers instead of letting them fend for themselves.

It is simply unacceptable that our actions should lead to such catastrophic losses!

We must act now in order to protect our planet's delicate wild ecosystems from further destruction.