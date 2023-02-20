10 Signs Your Crush Likes You

What are the signs your crush likes you back?

Are you looking for dating advice on how to know if your crush likes you?

Do you hope to be in a relationship with your crush, but not sure if you should make the first move?

Love communicates through subtle, subconscious behaviors—through body language, small gestures, stolen glances, and moments of silence.

To help you decipher the language of love, here are 10 signs that your crush likes you.

