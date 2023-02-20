Ghost prank - New short videos - trending shorts #shorts

Watching funny ghost prank videos on YouTube can be a real treat.

They usually involve practical jokes or illusions that make it seem like someone is being visited by a ghost.

It's often very unexpected and amusing for the person being pranked, as well as for viewers watching at home.

The pranks range from writing messages on walls with invisible ink, to creating holograms to appear in unsuspecting locations - all designed to send the intended victim into an illusory panic!

It can be great fun and provide some hysterical entertainment, either scaring you half to death or having you laughing uncontrollably!