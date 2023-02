Demystifying Tourette's Syndrome

Tourette's Syndrome is a neurological condition that is characterized by involuntary tics and vocalizations.

These tics can range from mild to severe, and can include blinking, facial grimacing, throat clearing, or involuntary vocalizations such as grunting or shouting.

Tourette's Syndrome is classified as a type of tic disorder, and is often first diagnosed in childhood.