15 Clever Ways to Upcycle Everything

15 Clever Ways to Upcycle Everything encourages consumers to think outside the box and make their everyday objects last longer.

From reusing coffee grounds to give potted plants a nutrient-rich boost, to turning a tissue box into a mail organizer - there are plenty of innovative measures we can take to reduce our environmental footprint.

Although upcycling requires some effort in order to repurpose anything, this simple approach benefits both your pocketbook and the planet, while allowing you express creativity with each project!

It’s easy being green when it comes to creativity and turning everyday items into something fun and functional!