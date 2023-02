MCKINLEY ALPHA #2 & #1 ARE AVAILABLE NOW!

MCKINLEY ALPHA is an ongoing scifi series/mini comic that takes place on an authoritarian planet where many strange alien creatures fight back against the tyranny of the 🌀Cosmus, (a race of Galactus/Dr. Manhattan-like control freaks, but made of wood) chief among them, the ass-faced, Helidyophis, (like a living Gadsten flag) -- Imagine Guardians of the Galaxy, (if the MCU didn't blow chunks) mixed with Twin Peaks vybez, but on that DIY, NxYxHxC tip, #1 is available now, #2 is going live soon --