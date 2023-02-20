Crystal BlooD episode 1

Small town SilverHill Nevada.

Home to a family of Lycans surviving a hellish world of savage humanity.

Living on the edge of a broken society and mysterious vile creatures of the night, the Lycans thrive on the wicked.

Traveling in a nomadic lifestyle, trouble is always around the corner as the playing field of superiority seems equal among the three species of beings.

Join the pack for episode 1and help us find out what happened to one of the youngest and most spiritual Lycans of the pack.

Lilly .