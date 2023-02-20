CANADIAN'S ARE (NOT) BROKEN CANNON FODDER!!

Homeless?

Houseless?

Unhoused?

I suppose a possible answer to the question "What are words?" might be that words are combinations of characters used for the transfer of information.

This answer is factual, tangible, and concise.

However, it could be argued that words are the real-time manifestation of axiomatic presuppositions that are themselves based on anecdotal experiences.

Without knowing it, we use words to build the foundations and positions by which we experience the world, and our words are received by strangers who filter them through their own experiences.

In this way, words shape how we are perceived by others and the world around us.

Words are multidimensional yet linear, material yet immaterial, and the same words can give hope to the spiritual and the secular, all at once and across time.

Using the words of antiquity, we shape our future by positioning ourselves in the present.

Words can appear meaningless, and yet, in the beginning, there was the word.

Words are used for the communication of ideas, and yet, communication seems a secondary function.

If so, what is the primary function of a word?