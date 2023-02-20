The States in Which Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Could Have the Most Impact

Take a look at the states where Biden’s student loan forgiveness has been fully approved.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Take a look at the states where Biden’s student loan forgiveness has been fully approved.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Watch VideoYou or your loved ones could soon have student loan debt forgiven by a policy first relayed widely to the public by..
Data: U.S. Department of Education; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios At least half of eligible borrowers in every congressional district..