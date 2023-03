Democrats Are Coming For Your Single-Family Home: Betsy McCaughey

Betsy McCaughey on Life, Liberty & Levin: “All of the suburbs, we may still call them suburbs, but they are all going to look the same.

They're all going to be a mishmash of houses interspersed with high rise buildings, parking lots, and commercial buildings.

There will be no quiet single family neighborhoods anymore.

That's what they intend to do and that is an attack on our culture, and by the way, on the family, because it's families who want this kind of lifestyle, to raise their children."