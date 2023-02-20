s Rishi Sunak close to a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol? - BBC Newsnight

Attempts to break the impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol - the deal covering trade with the EU and Great Britain - have been described by the Democratic Unionists as “hopeful” and by Sinn Fein as “very positive”.
Attempts to break the impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol - the deal covering trade with the EU and Great Britain - have been described by the Democratic Unionists as “hopeful” and by Sinn Fein as “very positive”.
Keir Starmer says Labour will vote with the government on a Northern Ireland Protocol deal so that Rishi Sunak "doesn't have to..
Boris Johnson is on collision course with Rishi Sunak over the prime minister's attempts to reach a deal with Brussels over the..