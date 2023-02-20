Making the State PAY $$$ For CPS Crimes Against Parents, Interview with Rachel Bruno

Rachel Bruno and her family faced the worst of what our government can do to a family.

Falsely accused of child abuse, the Brunos' lives were torn apart, their children separated from them and eventually, Rachel was forced to move out of her own home.

After successfully beating the child abuse rap, the Brunos hired Shawn McMillan and I've got the depositions of lying social workers and police officers who colluded to break the constitution in order to harass this family.

Rachel Bruno joins me to tell her story.

You won't want to miss this.