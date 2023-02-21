NASA | Jupiter in 4k Ultra HD

New imagery from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is revealing details never before seen on Jupiter.

High-resolution maps and spinning globes (rendered in the 4k Ultra HD format) are the first products to come from a program to study the solar system’s outer planets each year using Hubble.

The observations are designed to capture a broad range of features, including winds, clouds, storms and atmospheric chemistry.

These annual studies will help current and future scientists see how such giant worlds change over time.