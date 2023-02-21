Passenger's Rights for Delayed and canceled flights and delayed luggage

Regulated for example by Regulation (EC) No 261/2004, passenger’s rights are simply a number of things the passenger is entitled to, depending on the circumstances, meaning: right to care, to compensation for cancelled or delayed flight or for denied boarding, right to reimbursement of full cost of the ticket and a return flight free of charge, right to re-routing, partial reimbursement of cost of the ticket for downgrading, right to information about passenger’s rights themselves and to file a complaint about the air carrier when these rights are infringed.

