A new social contract for global climate justice | Huma Yusuf

Pakistan contributes less than one percent to the global greenhouse gas emissions perpetrating climate change, yet one-third of the country was recently inundated with "biblical" floods that killed hundreds and displaced millions.

If we're to move towards a sustainable future in the wake of such tragedies, the response will require more than just infrastructure repairs and a return to the status quo, says columnist Huma Yusuf.

She shares a vision for global climate diplomacy where the countries responsible for pollution pay reparations for the damage they've caused, while developing countries bring forward a clean, green future.

(Followed by a Q&A with TED Global Curator Bruno Giussani)