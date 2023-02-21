Another 5-star ANCAP safety rating result for Alfa Romeo

The Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid, that marks the brand’s metamorphosis to a new era of connectivity and electrification, has had its impressive international safety rating validated in Australia, with the announcement that it is now endorsed with a 5-star ANCAP safety rating.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid performed well in all four key areas of assessment, offering good all-round performance for the protection of adult and child occupants and vulnerable road users, and for their ability to actively avoid a crash through standard-fit collision avoidance systems. ANCAP’s evaluation further highlights the commitment that Alfa Romeo, whose Giulia and Stelvio have also achieved 5-star ANCAP ratings, pays to the safety of all drivers, passengers and road users, and the engineering excellence on which the Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid is built.